GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy will be showcasing electric vehicles and providing coffee and donuts to visitors to downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday. The event is part of National Drive Electric Week in Michigan, and intends to reach out to community members who might be downtown for work or ArtPrize. Consumers Energy is powering the EV transformation with incentives and outreach to the community, on the road to 1 million EVs by 2030.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: JW Marriott (ballroom drop-off entrance on building’s east side), 235 Louis Street, NW, Grand Rapids 49503

WHO:

Karl Bloss, Consumers Energy’s coordinator, EV outreach and education

Megan Rydecki, Consumers Energy’s community affairs manager

City, business and community leaders

WORTH NOTING: