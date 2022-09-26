GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy will be showcasing electric vehicles and providing coffee and donuts to visitors to downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday. The event is part of National Drive Electric Week in Michigan, and intends to reach out to community members who might be downtown for work or ArtPrize. Consumers Energy is powering the EV transformation with incentives and outreach to the community, on the road to 1 million EVs by 2030.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: JW Marriott (ballroom drop-off entrance on building’s east side), 235 Louis Street, NW, Grand Rapids 49503
WHO:
- Karl Bloss, Consumers Energy’s coordinator, EV outreach and education
- Megan Rydecki, Consumers Energy’s community affairs manager
- City, business and community leaders
WORTH NOTING:
- The number of EVs in communities that Consumers Energy serves has doubled in just 18 months and tripled in the last three years. Consumers Energy plans to power 1 million EVs by 2030.
- Consumers Energy is powering Michigan’s EV transformation. We’ve provided nearly 2,500 incentives for EV chargers at homes, businesses and in public. We are connecting with customers to answer questions and provide information about EVs.
- Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.