GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-As part of National Drive Electric Week in Michigan, Consumers Energy invited the community to the JW Marriott where they showcased electric vehicles on-site. Owners and Consumers Energy employees were on hand to answer questions to potential consumers on the advantages and ease of ownership when it comes to electric vehicles.

Consumers Energy is powering the EV transformation with incentives and outreach to the community, on the road to 1 million EVs by 2030.

Consumers Energy, making an impact:

The number of EVs in communities that Consumers Energy serves has doubled in just 18 months and tripled in the last three years. Consumers Energy plans to power 1 million EVs by 2030.

Consumers Energy is powering Michigan’s EV transformation. We’ve provided nearly 2,500 incentives for EV chargers at homes, businesses and in public. We are connecting with customers to answer questions and provide information about EVs.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

