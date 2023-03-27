GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Consumers Energy has named Nate Henschel community affairs manager for Kent and Montcalm counties effective today, Monday, March 27. Henschel brings years of experience serving west Michigan to the role.

“Nate will be an outstanding addition to the Consumers Energy team and will play an important role in continuing to strengthen our relationships with these west Michigan communities,” said Josh Burgett, Consumers Energy’s executive director of community engagement. “His experience working with several local leaders will help us as we work to partner with our communities and deliver excellent hometown service for our customers.”

Before joining Consumers Energy, Henschel served as director of government affairs with the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce where he focused on regulatory, education, tax, and workforce development issues. Henschel previously was district representative and community affairs liaison for former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

“I’m thrilled to join the team, and I look forward to working in our communities and helping Consumers Energy provide world-class performance to its customers,” said Henschel. “West Michigan is one of the fastest growing regions in the Midwest, and as Michigan’s hometown energy provider, we have a vital role to play to ensure our region’s continued success.”

Henschel is a University of Michigan graduate. He lives in Grand Rapids with his wife, Betsey, and their two children, Olivia and Hudson.

Henschel is based in Consumers Energy’s Grand Rapids Service Center.

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

