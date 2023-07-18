GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grants as part of their annual People Awards. This year’s recipients are organizations based in Jackson and Grand Rapids that are working to provide economic security for Michigan residents.

“We are deeply grateful for the work these three organizations are doing in their communities, and across the state, to remove the barriers many still face to fulfilling basic needs,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Ensuring every person in this state has access to the resources they need to live safe and healthy lives is part of our core mission, and our People Award grants give us an opportunity to fund programs we know will provide those resources.”

The People Awards recipients chosen from more than 75 applicants are:

Jackson Friendly Home and John George Home ) ($125,000 each), Jackson The two organizations provide services for low-income elderly women and men, respectively. They will use their grants to fund facility and transportation improvements to increase comfort and access to services and improve their clients’ mental and physical health.

and ) ($125,000 each), Jackson The Storehouse of Community Resources ($250,000), Grand Rapids The Storehouse acts as a one-stop-shop for member nonprofits and schools to “purchase” donated product to meet the needs of the individual communities they serve. The funding will support the development of a comprehensive technology platform that will streamline the donation, distribution and access process for member groups.

($250,000), Grand Rapids

“This very generous gift is about human connection,” said Carrie Good, administrator for the Jackson Friendly and John George Homes. “This will provide the elderly and vulnerable residents of our homes an opportunity to dramatically reduce loneliness and isolation by providing significant opportunities to engage with our community.”

“We extend heartfelt thanks to the Consumers Energy Foundation for their invaluable People Award grant,” said Jessica Johns, co-founder and Executive Director of the Storehouse. “The technology upgrade enabled by this grant will revolutionize our product distribution and amplify our impact within our community and far beyond, allowing us to reach more individuals and families than ever before. Together, with Consumers Energy, we embrace the power of innovation and compassion to create positive change in Michigan for those who need it most.”

The People Awards are the second of three signature grant allocations in 2023 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April, and will present the Prosperity Awards this fall to support nonprofit efforts that support economic development.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what’s most important — our people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2022, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $18.5 million to Michigan nonprofits.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

