GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A very large donation was celebrated this week, as Consumers Energy gave a locomotive weighing 250,000 pounds to the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway. The locomotive – a Center Cab 125 Ton Switcher – was originally manufactured in 1979 by General Electric and it could pull more than 8.7 million pounds of coal.

The locomotive was once used to haul coal at the J.H. Campbell plant in West Michigan, but in an effort to go coal-free by 2025, Consumers Energy decided to make the donation and allow the locomotive to serve the community in a new and useful way.

>>>Take a look!

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.