GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While most of us cut the grass with a gas-powered mower, Consumers Energy is using natural lawn mowers!

Rachael is taking us to Consumers Energy’s solar garden at Western Michigan University to see how sheep are keeping the vegetation trimmed around the solar site’s nearly 4,000 solar panels, covering more than 8 acres of land!

Consumers Energy’s WMU Solar Garden was completed in 2016 and generates up to one megawatt of electricity, which is equal to 1 million watts of power. Consumers has a total of three solar gardens, located at Grand Valley State University, WMU and another in Cadillac. Customers enrolled in Consumers Energy’s Solar Gardens Program pay as little as $10 a month to support solar projects and receive bill credits based on the generated electricity.

Find out more about Consumer Energy’s Solar Gardens and how you can enroll as a customer here.