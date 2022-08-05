On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.

WHEN: Friday, August 5 from 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: Dairy Freeze, 1443 M-89, Otsego, MI 49078

WHAT: This event is our way of helping customers affected by Wednesday’s thunderstorms and to say “thank you” for their patience and cooperation as Consumers Energy crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore electric service to Otsego and other local residents.

A severe thunderstorm featuring high winds over 60 miles per hour swept across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and knocking out power to more than 91,000 customers. Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to all impacted customers.

important facts: