GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy, public safety officials, and local leaders proclaimed Tuesday, August 2, as National Night Out during the annual kickoff event at the energy provider’s Grand Rapids Service Center. The event promoted local events and activities being held around west Michigan communities this evening.

National Night Out is an annual campaign to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen police-community partnerships, and promote public safety. This year marks the 39th anniversary of the National Night Out campaign.

To celebrate National Night Out 2022, residents are asked to participate in the traditional display of outdoor lights and front porch lights, and join block parties, neighborhood events and other activities taking place in Kent County.

According to the National Association of Town Watch, an estimated 38 million people in 16,000 communities across all 50 states are expected to participate in National Night Out events this evening.

Officials from Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Rockford, Walker, Wyoming, and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department participated in the kickoff event.

Consumers Energy is a proud partner of Live Local-Give Local.