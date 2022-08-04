GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.

“We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews continue to make significant progress on restoration efforts today,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “Mother Nature left behind a significant amount of damage, and we worked overnight and through the morning to get to this point. Our all-hands-on-deck effort will continue until every customer is restored.”

More than 210 crews will continue today to restore power to the nearly 90,000 customers who were impacted by the storms. As of 11:15 a.m., less than 48,000 customers were without power. The majority of outages are in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Washtenaw and Genesee counties.

Consumers Energy crews are working even as more rain continues to hit the state. Restoration times can vary depending on changing weather conditions. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and/or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

“We will continue to prioritize the safety of our crews and customers while restoration continues,” Packard said. “Please slow down if you come across a Consumers Energy crew so everyone can go home safely.”

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.