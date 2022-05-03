GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Saturday, May 21, 2022, is the 6th Annual Children’s Business Fair and will host 110 kid-run businesses (our largest turn out EVER), and ~200+ entrepreneurs, with 40+ area schools represented. The fair is held at the Community Church Ada (7239 Thornapple River Dr. SE Ada, MI 49301) from 10 am-12 pm.

The Children’s Business Fair believes that every child is a creative genius that can impact this world for the greater good. Our goal is to give the next generation of entrepreneurs a safe setting to display their latest business ventures, in hopes to make a profit.











The Children’s Business Fair will take place Community Church Ada (7239 Thornapple River Dr. SE Ada, MI 49301) from 10 am-12 pm.

The Mission is:

Have children make something with their hands and their mind Sell to strangers in a safe venue, where failure is accepted Experience the freedom and responsibility of having some extra money to spend or give away

Executive sponsors are Pioneer Construction, Miller Orthodontics, and Grand River Bank

Please come and SHOP from these incredible young entrepreneurs!

Follow on social media sites:

instagram @grchildrensbusinessfair

facebook @grchildrensbusinessfair