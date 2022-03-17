GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When a local company gives back to community, it makes everyone feel good. However, when a company goes above and beyond and takes the phrase “give back” to a new level, it’s incredible. CareLinc Medical Equipment employees did just that. Employees made the connection between two local families, one in need of medical equipment for their son, another who no longer needed their own equipment. Verses re-selling the gently used items, CareLinc and its employees decided to do something special help provide a much-needed gift where it was needed the most.

Click the video player above to watch the story.