GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Mothers, sisters, friends and co-workers will hit the pavement running during the SHERUNS event on May 1, 2022. Join other female runners and walkers for the 5K, 10K, or Half-Marathon, in downtown Grand Rapids.

Join Team Carelinc.

TEAM CareLinc, made up of CareLinc Medical Equipment employees, friends and supporters will participate on May 1, 2022. CareLinc will also take part in an additional run to support MyTeam TRIUMPH. Shawna Carlson, the CareLinc Corporate Director of Long Term Care has a daughter in a wheelchair, who will be participating as a “captain” with MyTEAM TRIUMPH. It’s more than a destination, it’s the journey, and CareLinc employees are looking forward to helping on of their own corporate “family members”.

Join Team CareLinc, and take part in the most uplifting, rewarding, and non-competitive runs this city has to offer! Click the video above to watch.