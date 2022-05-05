GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-More than 1,500 runners laced up for the 2022 SHERUNS Grand Rapids event. TEAM CareLinc, made up of CareLinc Medical Equipment employees, friends and supporters participated on May 1, 2022. CareLinc employees also took part in an additional run to support MyTeam TRIUMPH. Shawna Carlson, the CareLinc Corporate Director of Long Term Care has a daughter in a wheelchair, who will be participating as a “captain” with MyTEAM TRIUMPH. It’s more than a destination, it’s the journey, and CareLinc employees are looking forward to helping on of their own corporate “family members”. Click the video above to watch!