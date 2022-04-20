GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Grand Rapids Public Museum is inviting the public to Celebrate the Marvels of Medicine at the 2022 Collections & Cocktails on Wednesday, May 11. The Museum’s medical collections include hundreds of artifacts from West Michigan and all over the world. CareLinc Medical Equipment will also take part in the exhibition, and will have historical medical equipment on display.

Grand Rapids medical professionals had an important part to play in this history including the development of a Whooping Cough vaccine by Drs. Pearl Kendrick and Grace Eldering in the 1930s and the creation of new types of artificial joint implants by Dr. Alfred Swanson in the 1960s, according to the GRPM website. Click the video above to learn more!

Celebrating The Marvels of Medicine on May 11, 2022 at 6 p.m.