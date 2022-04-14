GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mary Free Bed Foundation’s annual gala, “Thrive” is one of the most anticipated events across West Michigan, and it’s fun for a fantastic cause. The eighth annual event was held March 12 at the JW Marriott, in downtown Grand Rapids.

This year, proceeds will benefit Mary Free Bed’s Betty Bloomer Ford Cancer Rehabilitation Program.

The gala was a huge success and feature musical entertainment by Joe Carroll, who has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows, regional productions and TV shows. Joe is also a West Michigan native, who grew up in East Grand Rapids. Along with musical excitement, the focus was really highlighted by the incredibly uplifting stories of Mary Free Bed’s patients, who despite the odds, they continue to thrive, thanks to the medical heroes at Mary Free Bed. Kyle Bianco, pictured below, is our highlighted story.

Click the video above to see more about Kyle’s story.

Hundreds of supporters came out to celebrate, along with CareLinc Medical Equipment, long-time supporters of the mission. Jordan Carson had the opportunity to attend the event and take you inside. Click the video above to watch!