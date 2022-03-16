GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Mothers, sisters, friends and co-workers will hit the pavement running during the SHERUNS event on May 1, 2022. While female runners join the 5K, 10K, or Half-Marathon, another race will be taking place downtown. MyTEAM TRIUMPH will be participating, helping to create lasting memories while assisting community members through the race and across the finish line. MyTEAM TRIUMPH is an athletic ride-along program created for children, teens, adults, and veterans who are disabled and would not normally be able to experience endurance events such as triathlons or road races, according to the myTEAM TRIUMPH website.

“To enhance the health and well being of individuals with disabilities by fostering lasting, authentic relationships through the teamwork environment of endurance athletics.” -MyTEAM TRIUMPH

Throughout the many races MyTEAM TRIUMPH has been a part of, many tears are shed because of the incredible emotion that goes along with participating, or even watching. For participants who are physically disabled, and who would not otherwise be able to experience crossing the finish line of a race, the triumph can be quite emotional. TEAM CareLinc, made of CareLinc Medical Equipment employees will participate on May 1st, to help one of their own. Shawna Carlson, the CareLinc Corporate Director of Long Term Care has a daughter in a wheelchair, who will be participating as a “captain” with MyTEAM TRIUMPH. It’s more than a destination, it’s the journey, and CareLinc employees are looking forward to helping on of their own corporate “family members”.

Jordan had the chance to interview Kirby Shotwell and Shawna Carlson from CareLinc, along with Terence Reuben, myTEAM TRIUMPH Co-Founder and National Board President. Click the video above to watch!

Join Team Carelinc in the myTEAM TRIUMPH run in downtown, Grand Rapids.