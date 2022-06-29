GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Bombshell Blow Dry Bar and The Salon Professional Academy of Holland to host its15thAnnual Women Build. Women Build is an initiative to ensure every woman has agency, equity and a strong voice in her community. The program provides opportunities for women volunteers to participate in homebuilding and repair activities to help build stronger, safer communities. Lakeshore Habitat feels it’s even more fitting that they are currently in partnership with 8future homeowners –all of which are women.

Many think Lakeshore Habitat “gives”homes away, but in reality, these 8 women are building their own homes in partnership with women build groups. Women Build groups don’t build houses for these women –they build houses with them.

“Women Build is one of my favorite things to plan every year,” says Volunteer Coordinator; Travis Steinhoff. “Especially this year as we’ve been able to reflect on 15 years of Women Build here in our community. This year is by far our biggest event to date. We opened it up to the entire summer because we couldn’t fit all our groups in just one month’s time anymore.”

To date, 23 groups have signed up to volunteer throughout the summer. Lakeshore Habitat is expecting over 200 women volunteers helping build affordable homes along the Lakeshore.

“We have supported many organizations, schools and local charities throughout the years, but it wasn’t until now tat we felt ready to do something bigger. we did not seek out this opportunity, we prayed about it and walked right in our door. We are excited to jump in and help build this home!” -Rachel Harned, owner of Bombshell and The Salon Professional Academy of Holland

To learn more about getting involved or to sign up to volunteer, contact Travis via phone at 616-393-8001 ext.103 or email at volunteer@lakeshorehabitat.org.