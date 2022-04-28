GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Congratulations to two local teachers for winning ‘BIGGBY’s Teacher of the Month’ for March and April. Mrs. Gazella Falknor from Grand Rapids Montessori and Mrs. Lenau from Coopersville West Early Childhood Center both won $500 from BIGGB COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew met the students and surprised the teachers during school! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan! Click the video above to watch!

NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER!

Each month we’re surprising local teachers across West Michigan! Do you know of a teacher worthy of the recognition? Nominate someone! A teacher teaching in the classroom, or a parent teaching from home…they’re all eligible to win! Visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan page to nominate!