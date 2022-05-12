GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-BIGGBY COFFEE is inviting the community to round-up their change every time they visit throughout the month of May. From May 9-May 22nd, all money raised will be given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Jordan sat down with Mark Dykema, BIGGBY COFFEE Franchise Owner, who tells his personal story of why this round-up means so much to him. Click the video above to watch.

Approximately every 3 minutes, one person in the US is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In honor of National Cancer Research Month, BIGGBY has partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help round-up change to create a wave of impact. Throughout the month of May, consider rounding up to support a wonderful cause!