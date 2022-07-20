GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-BIGGBY® Blast, will add a pep in your step at BIGGBY® COFFEE. There are four recipes that available, Blood Moon (blood orange and mango), Electric Dragon (dragon fruit and lemon slice), Green Lagoon (granny smith apple), Scuba (blue raspberry and strawberry popping boba), along with a Build Your Own Blast choice.

“We have always been in the energy category at BIGGBY® COFFEE. We use coffee, tea and natural juices to achieve most of that energy, but we have dabbled in energy using Red Bull for years,” explained Bob Fish, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BIGGBY® COFFEE. “One of the unique attributes of coffee is that you get to design your drink the way you want it designed — number of shots, what kind of milk or whether you want mocha or vanilla. You are the master of your own palate’s destiny. We saw an opportunity to do the same thing in the energy category.”

