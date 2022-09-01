GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-School is back in session across West Michigan, and what better way to show teachers your appreciation then to nominate your favorite teacher to win big! This is the third year that BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is celebrating teachers, and you can help!

Each month Jordan and her crew travel to schools across West Michigan surprising one lucky teacher during class with $500 to use in their classroom. The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan! Click the video above to watch!

YOU CAN NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER!

Each month there’s a chance to win! Do you know of a teacher worthy of the recognition? Nominate someone! A teacher teaching in the classroom, a school worker, administrator or a parent teaching from home…they’re all eligible to win! Visit the BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan page to nominate!