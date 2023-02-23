GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Coffee is more than a beverage. Not only can it bring people together, but on Friday, Feb. 24, your morning or midday cup will go toward a phenomenal cause—supporting the Spartan community!

Considering the recent events that have taken place at Michigan State University, 31 BIGGBY COFFEE of Mid-Michigan and West Michigan locations are banding together to host a community fundraiser. $1 of every cup of BIGGBY COFFEE sold on Friday will go towards the Spartan Strong Fund.

According to Michigan State, the Spartan Strong Fund, “has been created to provide support for the evolving needs of the individuals more critically impacted. The fund will also be used for student and staff counseling, campus safety enhancements, and recognition for those involved with the crisis, such as first responders.”

Having opened its doors in 1995, East Lansing will always be treasured by BIGGBY COFFEE. “East Lansing is BIGGBY’s home and will always hold a special place in our hearts, no matter where our stores are located,” Tim Hoffman, Area Representative for BIGGBY COFFEE, says.

“Wherever you are, and whatever your connection to Michigan State, your support can make a difference”- Michigan State University.

Consider stopping by and grabbing a cup of coffee for a cause!