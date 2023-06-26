GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Michael McFall, co-CEO and co-founder of BIGGBY COFFEE, has published his second book, “Grow: Take Your Business from Chaos to Calm”. McFall’s first book, “Grind,” is a practical guide for starting a new business. “Grow” is a strategic blueprint for entrepreneurs trying to reach the promised land of sustainability in their businesses. McFall shares his experiences of transitioning from the early days of building a business to learning to be a leader and continuing to grow your business. He says he enjoys sharing what he’s learned in his 27 years as part of BIGGBY COFFEE.

Currently, BIGGBY COFFEE has 350 stores and plans to open more than 100 more in the next year.

McFall says his book series will continue, and he’s working on the third book to cap off the series.