GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the school year winds to a close, we want to highlight one of our Live Local Give Local partners who go the extra mile for West Michigan teachers. Biggby Coffee has given back to a dozen teachers this year, giving them each $500 dollars to spend in their classrooms, for a grand total of $6,000 to help support teachers and students.

