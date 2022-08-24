GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-It’s that time again! Time to lace-up your sneakers for a worthy cause. The 2nd annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is the organizer of the race which takes place during the week of World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to ‘be the one’ for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Sign up at the link below!

SIGN UP TO RUN!

LOCATION:

Millennium Park: 1400 Maynard Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI US 49534

Here’s a look at last year’s run!

AWARDS:

-Overall Male and Female

-Top 3 in each age group:

19 & Under

20 to 29

30 to 39

40 to 49

50 to 59

60 to 69

70 & Over

Winners will receive a custom ‘B the One’ walk/run coffee mug & $25 BIGGBY gift card! Winners must be on-site directly following the event to claim their award.

***(Participants who choose the virtual option are not eligible for awards.)