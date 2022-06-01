GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Youth homelessness is a growing issue, and it’s a real problem affecting young people right here in Grand Rapids. AYA Youth Collective is helping to end youth homelessness through several programs. The non-profit organization provides support for 14 to 24-year-olds facing homelessness or instability. From drop-in opportunities to rest, to helping to meet everyday needs in a caring community environment. They also offer affordable housing with peers and mentors who partner in their transition to stability. Click the video above to get a deeper understanding of the impactful work that’s being done.











AYA sees more than 500 youth at the Drop-in Center annually

175 youth are sleeping outside or in shelters on any given night

95% of the youth who move out of an AYA Home continue to live in stability

AYA Youth Collective’s mission is to create communities, rooted in belonging, for youth experiencing instability to own their future. The vision? To create a society where all youth have support, stable housing, and belonging. To support these programs visit the AYA Youth Collective website.