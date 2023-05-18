GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan is facing an unprecedented lack of affordable housing due to scarce housing stock, options too distant from jobs and childcare, and home prices that are too high. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is creating a space that’s totally new to the organization: townhouse style homes in Hudsonville called Buttermilk Creek.

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity builds and sells affordable homes to families who are not eligible to receive mortgages from a conventional lender. They’re looking to raise $100,000 to help build these townhomes. Find out more on how to donate or volunteer on their website, LakeshoreHabitat.org.