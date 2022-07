GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Each day is a fresh start to make a difference in the West Michigan community. Whether you’re volunteering your time, lending a hand to a neighbor, or simply passing a smile to a stranger, there’s always a way, big and small to make a difference locally. Click the video above to see our latest ‘Live Local-Give Local’ commercial!

Visit the Live Local-Give Local section to learn more ways you can make an impact!