GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-We’ve heard the saying…it takes a village to raise a child. For single moms raising children, local resources and services can help. Hope Unexpected walks along the side of single moms who need that extra help. From mentoring, counseling services, assisting with groceries, gas cards or even car services, Hope Unexpected is there during unexpected and trying times for single moms. Click the video above to watch.

You can help support the mission of Hope Unexpected! Join us for the 10 year celebration gala on Thursday, September 15th at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville. The event is free to attend, however you do need to RSVP to reserve a spot. The evening will be uplifting and fun with guest speakers, dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction. For information on how you can support Hope Unexpected, or if you are in need of support, visit HopeUnexpected.org.

Hope Unexpected 10 Year Celebration

“A Celebration of Hope”

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Pinnacle Center

3330 Highland Dr. Hudsonville, MI

RSVP to: Olivia@HopeUnexpected.org