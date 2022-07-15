GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The community is invited to celebrate the amazing life and legacy of Mike Sadler on July 17, 2022. Atwater Brewery, producers of Hey Diddle Diddle, will host the Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration.

This year will be the six annual celebration. Each ticket includes admission, two free drinks (soda, Hey Diddle Diddle or a 6th year surprise brew), a Sadler wristband and a souvenir pint glass. Original and new Sadler #3 gear will also be available for purchase. The celebration will include a meet and great with special Spartan guests, have your picture taken with a Spartan cheerleader/dancer, rock with the Spartan Marching Band ensemble, and bid on your favorite silent auction items. The event will be an uplifting festive atmosphere in celebration of Mike Sadler’s life and legacy.

6th Annual MIKE SADLER LEGACY CELEBRATION

Atwater Brewery

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Sunday, July 17th

2:00PM-3:00PM

To ensure admission, tickets should be purchased in advance. For tickets click here!

Complimentary parking provided!

About the Michael Sadler Foundation

The Michael Sadler Foundation develops and supports programs and awards that emphasize the core values that Mike embraced: academic excellence, athletic achievement, character strength and leadership. The organization strives to recognize outstanding scholar athletes with strong character through awards and scholarships, and we help kids to begin building their legacies at an early age through our unique K-12 programs which use Mike’s legacy and Six Pillars as a model.