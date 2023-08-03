GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time for an annual summer event that’s a favorite for many people in West Michigan. The 35th Annual Kalamazoo Ribfest is taking place this weekend, and it gives back to a great community organization, The Arc Community Advocates.

Rhasheda and Dr. Ah-Nee White join us today to talk about the organization and this fun event!

Kalamazoo Ribfest was developed by The Arc Community Advocates as an annual fundraiser. As one of the original festivals held downtown, Ribfest is now in its 35th year and attracts over 10,000 people each summer.

Proceeds from the Kalamazoo Ribfest benefit the Arc Community Advocates. This nonprofit organization partners with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to empower them to live a life that is fully included in the community, advocate with them, and work together to achieve the goals they have for themselves.

Kalamazoo Ribfest

August 4 & 5

Arcadia Creek Festival Place

KalamazooRibfest.com

The Arc Community Advocates

814 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

CommunityAdvocates.org