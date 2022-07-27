GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Battle Creek Community Foundation- The Battle Creek Community Foundation is all about supporting and bringing the community together for a brighter tomorrow. They partner with local entrepreneurs to help the community and to build something great. A perfect example of how they are helping the Battle Creek Community is their partnership with the new, up and coming business, The Link.

Marcelle and Tonesha Heath are the proud business owners and founders of The Link. The building where the business will be at has a bit of history to it as well. It was once a Cadillac dealer, but then was purchased by Tonesha’s father who made it into a clothing store. Since then, the property has remained in Tonesha’s family. Now, she is continuing her father’s legacy by giving back to the community. The new community event center will host events like conferences, classes, birthday parties, baby showers, to name a few. The business is hoping to be fully renovated by the end of the year, opening in phases as the construction gets completed.

