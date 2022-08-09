GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Believe it or not, now is the time to start your back-to-school shopping and Meijer is your one stop shop for everything back to school. From top brands of school supplies to clothing, Meijer has your child covered when it comes to going back to school in style. While parents and kids are prepping for the return of school, so are our teachers. Did you know that on average every year, our teachers spend $750 dollars of their own money to support their students? To help the classroom this year the Muskegon Meijer selected a lucky teacher for a back-to-school shopping spree. Carina Freeman was the lucky winner who is a 6th grade teacher at Three Oaks Public Academy. She won a $750 Meijer Gift Card for back-to-school supplies for her classroom. Meijer is also helping teachers by offering a 15 percent coupon for school supplies.

Some of the most popular trends in school gear this year are anything with animals on it. Kids and teenagers can agree that they enjoy having cool picture or graphics on their school supplies is cool. Meijer carries top name brands and has something for everyone. In the next 10 weeks Meijer predicts that they will sell 650 thousand 2 packs of Elmer’s glue sticks. They will also sell 3.2 million units of notebooks. The time to shop back to school is now. Make it easy on your self and go to Meijer for all of your back to school needs this year.

