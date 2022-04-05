GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- March was a month like none other! Aside from celebrating women’s history month, and international women’s day, ABC 4 had the opportunity to highlight women making a positive impact on the West Michigan community. Throughout the month, we introduced you to four incredible finalists featured in our 2022 “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign. Now, it’s time to introduce the winner!

The 2022 Remarkable Women of West Michigan winner is…

Jewellynne Richardson

Congratulations to Jewellynne “Mama Jewel” Richardson from Grand Rapids! Our ABC 4 and eightWest team had a blast surprising Jewellynne in a special way. Watch in the video player featured above!

About Jewellynne

Jewellynne Richardson is a mother of six and grandmother to 18 grandkids. She is an active community member who provides support, motivation and advice to those around her. She considers herself a cultural ambassador, creating the “One Stop Culture Shop” — a store focused on natural hair care education — and as part of the “West Michigan Jewels of Africa (WMJOA)” — a traditional African drum and dance troupe. Both organizations reflect her goal of spreading African pride throughout Grand Rapids.

We would also like to congratulate our Remarkable Women nominees! They are:

Robin Atwood of Greenville Click here to listen to Robin’s story

Jeannie Henderson of Kalamazoo Click here to listen to Jeannie’s story