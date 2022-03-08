GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Tuesday, March 8 is a day to celebrate! Not only is it International Women’s Day, an annual holiday honoring the contributions of women through social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments, but Tuesday also marks the return of Remarkable Women of West Michigan.

Remarkable Women is a Nexstar Media Inc. initiative acknowledging the impact local women have made through their community contribution, self-achievement and positive influence on family. WOTV is honored to introduce viewers to the first of four finalists in this year’s campaign.

Meet Jewellynne “Mama Jewel” Richardson

Jewellynne “Mama Jewel” Richardson is the definition of a super shero. She’s a proud mother of six, a grandmother of 18, an ordained minister, chef by trade, master cosmetologist at “MS Jewel’s Natural Hair Care”, owner of “The One Stop Culture Shop” and the Founder of “West Michigan Jewels of Africa”. In other words, she does it all and wears her plethora of hats proudly.

“It amazes me! My mom is 53 years old, and I tell people all the time. Like, she has more energy than me, and I’m 27. She is going to get up, she is going to go, she is going to motivate you, she’s going to support you, she’s going to be there where you need her. Whether it’s for a little bit of advice. Whatever it may be. She’s going to come running if you need her, and I love that about her.” Rhaeven Richardson, Daughter of Jewellynne Richardson

Growing up in a family of trailblazers

Gloria Richardson

The Richardson children

Rayford Richardson

Jewellynne is a proud native of Grand Rapids and credits her upbringing for helping her become the woman she is today. Her father, Pastor Rayford Richardson, was a former baseball player in The Negro Leagues. Her mother, the late Gloria Richardson, was the first African American post-woman in Grand Rapids.

When Jewellynne was a child, her mother lost her vision unexpectedly. Despite having to tend to five children with a permanent disability, Jewellynne says her mother “never gave up” and credits Gloria’s tenacity for being a major moving force in her life.

“She would fight for anything that we needed. If things were wrong, she would participate in the community-wide black history contest, and she always demonstrated strength, poise, beauty. They nicknamed her Gloria Sweet. It took me half a century to understand why she named me Jewellynne. She knew I was a precious jewel. She knew I’d be polished up, and I’m forever grateful.” Jewellynne Richardson

Becoming a “cultural ambassador” in Grand Rapids

As much as Jewellynne cherished life in Grand Rapids from early childhood to adulthood, there came a time when she believed the city did not offer her a sense of belonging. She eventually stepped out on faith to move to Atlanta, GA, for nearly a decade to find a community that looked like her. During her time in a new place far away from home, she also developed a passion for African drum and dance which ultimately inspired her to return to Grand Rapids.

It opened my eyes in so many different ways that I just knew I couldn’t stay away and keep all that goodness to myself. I had to come back to my own city and plant great seeds just like someone did in me. I see a lot of my African American youth in this community run and embrace and bloom in other areas. So, I wanted to be able to be a representation of what Grand Rapids can offer. Jewellynne Richardson

Planting great seeds

West Michigan Jewels of Africa (WMJOA) pose for a group photo inside the One-Stop Culture Shop. Photo courtesy of Jewellynne Richardson.

Every day, Jewellynne continues to show up for her family, clients, students and community in exceptional ways. She is the owner of “The One Stop Culture Shop”, a small business offering natural hair care services, products and education to all.

When she isn’t tending to her role as a cosmetologist, she’s helping the youth develop a greater love for self and keeping the Pan-African culture alive through her traditional African drum and dance troupe, the West Michigan Jewels of Africa (WMJOA). The group is known for its exhilarating performances and pop-up shops at local events and received recognition for assisting in the proclamation of Juneteenth and Kwanzaa in Grand Rapids.

I am community, I am love. I am here as support. I want to show Ubuntu, which means your problems are my problems and that we can make it through together. Jewellynne Richardson

The secret to balancing it all

Photo courtesy of Jewellynne Richardson

Photo courtesy of Jewellynne Richardson

So, how does a woman with great responsibility find the motivation to serve others continuously? It’s far from an easy task, but Jewellynne’s message is simple:

The secret to balancing all the many hats that women wear, I mean, I think it will go past 365. It is faith. You have to believe in something bigger than yourself and the love, the love for the next generation. So, faith and love combined. Stir it up. Drink it in a shot. It goes for longevity. To all Remarkable Women watching this, keep shining. Keep shining. You think you may not be making an impact, but you are.” Jewellynne Richardson

Learn more about Jewellynne’s story by watching her segment on eightWest in the video player above, and stay tuned for the reveal of our second Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalist on Tuesday, March 15!