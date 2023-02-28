GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Have those green ensembles and shamrocks on standby! Michigan’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival, “Irish on Ionia,” returns Saturday, March 18, from 10 am to 10 pm.

After a three-year hiatus, the festival’s host HopCat and event organizers are delighted to welcome an expected 15,000 revelers back to downtown Grand Rapids to experience “Irish-themed food, beer, and entertainment as well as local draft beer and cocktails.”

“We’re figuratively rolling out the ‘green carpet’ in preparation for the thousands of Michiganders who will come out and join us for the return of this one-of-a-kind cultural celebration,” said Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly and parent company of HopCat.

Where does “Irish on Ionia” take place?

“Irish on Ionia” spans three city blocks and will stretch up Ionia Ave. from Fulton St. to Oaks St., and across Weston St. from Ionia to Commerce Ave.

What’s in store for this year’s “Irish on Ionia?

In celebration of the street festival’s 10th anniversary, brace yourself for a great time! The 12-hour event includes delicious food and beverage options, an appearance from Liam the Giant Leprechaun, and performances from live bagpipers, the Motor City Irish Dance Company, and Irish circus troops. But this isn’t all!

Attendees can also enjoy Irish-themed entertainment from Crossbow, Ironwood, Leprecons, Wakefire, and local spins from DJ Composition, Adrian Butler, DJ Dolce, DJ Danimal, Monica Parker, Shannon Williams, Keller Shaw, Sean Boney and Greg Knott.

Do I need to purchase tickets to “Irish on Ionia?”

Yes! Tickets to “Irish on Ionia” can be purchased on the festival’s website. Event organizers also share that tickets can also be purchased through Stella’s Lounge, HopCat and the Grand Rapids Brewing Company.