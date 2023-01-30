GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is American Heart Month, and Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, is National Wear Red Day! Every year, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the nation come together with one common goal- to eradicate heart disease and stroke.

According to AHA’s website, “Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year-more than all cancers combined.” Wearing red raises awareness of cardiovascular diseases and encourages the community to take charge of their well-being. Join us in celebrating American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day!

Ways to get involved in American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day:

Wear red attire and share a healthy habit

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Whether you opt for a dress, blazer, tie or pair of socks, adding any red element to your outfit shows your support on National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3. Want to encourage others to take charge of their health? The American Heart Association encourages participants to share a healthy habit they are prioritizing. Spread the word on social media using these hashtags: #WearRedDay, #WearRedandGive and #HeartMonth.

Donate

Photo courtesy of Getty images

This year, the American Heart Association aims to raise $250,000 to support communities across our nation and to help save lives. You can join the cause by donating to an existing fundraiser or creating your fundraising page. Find more details on AHA’s fundraising section.

Purchase Go Red Gear

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Need to incorporate red in your wardrobe, office desk, or home? Pins, shirts, ties, pamphlets, socks, cups, pens and more are available in the Go Red Shop! Feel free to wear red through the entire month of February in celebration of Heart Month. Many of these items would also make great gifts to a family, friend, or loved one affected by or overcame cardiovascular challenges.

“Be the Beat”

Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association.

This year’s American Heart Month theme is “Be the Beat.” “Each year, over 350,000 people suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and only 10% of those people survive.” The American Heart Association is encouraging the community to learn to save a life by taking advantage of “Be the Beat”, free resource tools to “help start and sustain Hands-Only CPR and AED training programs in communities.”

Learn how to “Be the Beat” by visiting cpr.heart.org

Get involved

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Events are the lifeblood of the American Heart Association, and the organization hosts many events for the community to attend throughout the year. Find events near you and several volunteer opportunities.

Upcoming events supporting American Heart Month in West Michigan:

Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon Date: Thursday, Feb. 2, from 11am to 1 pm Location: Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center Learn more

Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10:30 am to 1 pm Location: Watermark Country Club Learn more

Cheers to American Heart Month, National Wear Red Day and coming together to raise awareness on health issues affecting our community!