GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know that as we age, our brain changes. According to The National Institute of Aging, “Certain parts of the brain shrink, especially those important to learning and other complex mental activities.” Additionally, the organization notes, “In certain brain regions, communication between neurons may not be as effective and blood flow in the brain may decrease.”

Although aging affects cognitive abilities, music is beneficial to the brain. Senior Sing-along, a nonprofit in Grand Rapids, supports brain health in again adults in assisted or independent living by providing music therapy at no cost.

Sarah Dworts and Libby Norris, MT-BC, join Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to detail the benefits of music therapy and services offered by Senior Sing-along. Watch the interview in the video player featured to learn more.

According to Libby, the benefits of music on brain health include:

Helping aging adults to recall memories

Improving moods

Helping participants feel connected to one another

Stimulating the production of dopamine in the brain

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)