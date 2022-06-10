GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Do you know how to vote, where to vote, or how to receive an absentee ballot?

When it comes to elections, you may have many lingering questions. During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, panelists share valuable information with the community to ensure their voices are being heard during the upcoming elections.

Panelists include:

Chris Swope, Lansing City Clerk

Barb Byrum, Ingham County Clerk

Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk

About AARP Real Possibilities

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!