GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Practically anyone in the recovery community will tell you, the hardest part of sobriety isn’t getting sober, it’s staying sober. This is the true challenge of those struggling with addiction and alcoholism. During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Julie Dankovich from Designed Future talks about the ways the nonprofit organization/transitional housing facility provides “practical resources to clients burdened with complex social issues.”

According to Designed Future’s website, these complex social issues include, but are not limited to:

Recovery

Addiction

Abuse

Poverty

Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Learn more about the organization, provided services, group membership opportunities and more by watching the interview featured in the video player above.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan).