GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Fifth Third Bank has been supporting the community by going to it. Their Ebus brings resources directly to the community so they can help anyone with their financial needs. Best of all is this service is completely free. On the Ebus people can learn and understand their credit scores, find classes that offer advice and knowledge on creating a Resume or a cover letter. Best of all the Ebus is welcoming and does not have the intimidation that one might feel when walking into a financial institution.

Sponsor Fifth Third Bank