The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids and The West Michigan Whitecaps have teamed up this summer to help support youth baseball and softball in Grand Rapids. For over 25 years, the Ted Rasberry Youth League has been providing kids with a fun baseball and softball experience in their community. The Whitecaps have been supporting the community since 1994. The Whitecaps have recently renovated the Ted Rasberry athletic field, as renovating MLK Field and Richmond Park. Without the help and generosity from the Whitecaps, YMCA, Meijer and LMCU, none of this would be possible.

With the support from the YMCA and West Michigan Whitecaps, many kids can have fun, make friends, and learn important life skills. All the equipment is provided through the YMCA and at the end of the year the kids get to keep their gloves. The YMCA runs the youth league program and helps to organize 100s of kids grades 1st through 6th, who otherwise may not have a chance to play baseball or softball. You can find more information about the youth league here.