GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re hurting, grieving, or searching for your purpose, it may be helpful to seek guidance in navigating these stages of life along the way. Darlene Larson, a life purpose coach at Hearts with a Purpose, connected the dots to her story by helping Christian women “find purpose with their pain.”

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Darlene shares the differences between a grief and life coach and how a community of women has discovered their new life of wholeness and fulfillment through Darlene’s coaching.

Learn more about Hearts with a Purpose here.

AARP Real Possibilities is Sponsored by AARP Michigan.