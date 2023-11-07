GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants, organizations and national chains are offering free and affordable holiday meals, specialty items, dinners and buffets to the community! Check out the list of offerings.

Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan:

The holidays are all about coming together, and several organizations, non-profits, and local businesses are helping our neighbors in need and showing appreciation to their communities:

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

God’s Kitchen of Michigan’s Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 15 from 5-6 p.m. | 2350 Ring Road North, Kalamazoo, MI | Details

Holland First Assembly of God’s Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. | 308 Northwest Xing, Holland, MI | Details

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway | Nov. 20 from 8-11 a.m. & Nov. 21 from 3-6 p.m. | 2735 E Apple Ave Ste D, Muskegon, MI | Details

Irish Roofing & Exteriors 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Meal Give Back (free turkey breast) | Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m. | 1456 28th St SW Wyoming, MI | Details

Kingdom Life Church’s 1M Community Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway & Dinner | Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m. | 1215 E. Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI | Details

Gateway Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. | 222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland, MI | Details

Mel Trotter Ministries 27th Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Nena’s Cooper Cafe’s 8th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | 7759 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo, MI | Details

Corine’s Cakes and Catering’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner | Nov. 23 from Noon-2 p.m. | 90 W Broadway Ave, Muskegon, MI | Details

Stanton AmLegion’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 23 from Noon- 2 p.m. | 337 W Day St., Stanton, MI | Details

Love in the Action of the Tri-Cities’ Thanksgiving Feast | Nov. 23 from Noon-4 p.m. | 920 Fulton Ave, Grand Haven, MI | Details

Thanksgiving meals to-go

Take the stress out of preparing a holiday feast by ordering ahead!

Bravo Italian Kitchen | Pre-orders accepted through Thanksgiving | 2970 Town Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI | Details

Thanksgiving Take-N-Bake by G3 Food 4 All | Pre-order by Nov. 13 | 1611 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI | Details

Martha’s Catering | Pre-order by Nov. 15 | 1122 Michigan St NE Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Creative Catering Services, Inc. | Pre-order by Nov. 16 | 210 E. Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, MI. | Details

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant | Pre-order by Nov. 17 | 4515 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI | Details

Fieldstone Grill | Pre-order Nov. 17 | 3970 West Centre Ave, Portage MI | Details

The Pit Stop Catering GR | Pre-order by Nov. 17 | 6479 28th St., Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Timbers Inn Restaurant & Tavern | Pre-order by Nov. 18 | 6555 Belding Rd NE Rockford, MI | Details

Oakwood Bistro | Pre-order by Nov. 20 | 3003 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI | Details

The Core Bistro | Pre-order by Nov. 21 | 3111 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI | Details

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Thanksgiving buffets and dinners

Thanksgiving Dinner at Timber Ridge Village | Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. | 16260 Park Lake Rd, East Lansing, MI | Details

Bravo Italian Kitchen’s Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 23 | 2970 Town Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI | Details

Boatwerks Waterfront Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI | Details

FireRock Grille Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 7177 Kalamazoo Ave, SE, Caledonia, MI | Details

Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Lake Bluff Grille’s Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon, MI | Details

RedRock Grille Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., Holland MI, | Details

Reds at Thousand Oaks | Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. | 4100 thousand Oaks NE, Grand Rapids MI | Details

Rush Creek Bistro Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 624 Port Sheldon Ave, Grandville, MI | Details

Thanksgiving Buffet at Cork Wine & Grille | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. | 1600 Galbraith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Thanksgiving Day Buffet at Reds | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with reservations | 4100 thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Thanksgiving at Ruth’s Chris Steak House | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. | 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. | 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Thanksgiving dinners and items offered by national chains:

Bob Evans | Details

Cracker Barrel | Details

Golden Corral | Details

Popeyes | Details

The Honey Baked Ham Co. | Details

Have we missed an event or Thanksgiving offering? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com with details to have it featured.