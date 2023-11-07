GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants, organizations and national chains are offering free and affordable holiday meals, specialty items, dinners and buffets to the community! Check out the list of offerings.
Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan:
The holidays are all about coming together, and several organizations, non-profits, and local businesses are helping our neighbors in need and showing appreciation to their communities:
- God’s Kitchen of Michigan’s Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 15 from 5-6 p.m. | 2350 Ring Road North, Kalamazoo, MI | Details
- Holland First Assembly of God’s Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. | 308 Northwest Xing, Holland, MI | Details
- Muskegon Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway | Nov. 20 from 8-11 a.m. & Nov. 21 from 3-6 p.m. | 2735 E Apple Ave Ste D, Muskegon, MI | Details
- Irish Roofing & Exteriors 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Meal Give Back (free turkey breast) | Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m. | 1456 28th St SW Wyoming, MI | Details
- Kingdom Life Church’s 1M Community Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway & Dinner | Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m. | 1215 E. Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI | Details
- Gateway Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. | 222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland, MI | Details
- Mel Trotter Ministries 27th Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Nena’s Cooper Cafe’s 8th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | 7759 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo, MI | Details
- Corine’s Cakes and Catering’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner | Nov. 23 from Noon-2 p.m. | 90 W Broadway Ave, Muskegon, MI | Details
- Stanton AmLegion’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 23 from Noon- 2 p.m. | 337 W Day St., Stanton, MI | Details
- Love in the Action of the Tri-Cities’ Thanksgiving Feast | Nov. 23 from Noon-4 p.m. | 920 Fulton Ave, Grand Haven, MI | Details
Thanksgiving meals to-go
Take the stress out of preparing a holiday feast by ordering ahead!
- Bravo Italian Kitchen | Pre-orders accepted through Thanksgiving | 2970 Town Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI | Details
- Thanksgiving Take-N-Bake by G3 Food 4 All | Pre-order by Nov. 13 | 1611 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI | Details
- Martha’s Catering | Pre-order by Nov. 15 | 1122 Michigan St NE Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Creative Catering Services, Inc. | Pre-order by Nov. 16 | 210 E. Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, MI. | Details
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant | Pre-order by Nov. 17 | 4515 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI | Details
- Fieldstone Grill | Pre-order Nov. 17 | 3970 West Centre Ave, Portage MI | Details
- The Pit Stop Catering GR | Pre-order by Nov. 17 | 6479 28th St., Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Timbers Inn Restaurant & Tavern | Pre-order by Nov. 18 | 6555 Belding Rd NE Rockford, MI | Details
- Oakwood Bistro | Pre-order by Nov. 20 | 3003 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI | Details
- The Core Bistro | Pre-order by Nov. 21 | 3111 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI | Details
Thanksgiving buffets and dinners
- Thanksgiving Dinner at Timber Ridge Village | Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. | 16260 Park Lake Rd, East Lansing, MI | Details
- Bravo Italian Kitchen’s Thanksgiving Dinner | Nov. 23 | 2970 Town Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI | Details
- Boatwerks Waterfront Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI | Details
- FireRock Grille Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 7177 Kalamazoo Ave, SE, Caledonia, MI | Details
- Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Lake Bluff Grille’s Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon, MI | Details
- RedRock Grille Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., Holland MI, | Details
- Reds at Thousand Oaks | Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. | 4100 thousand Oaks NE, Grand Rapids MI | Details
- Rush Creek Bistro Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 624 Port Sheldon Ave, Grandville, MI | Details
- Thanksgiving Buffet at Cork Wine & Grille | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. | 1600 Galbraith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Thanksgiving Day Buffet at Reds | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with reservations | 4100 thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Thanksgiving at Ruth’s Chris Steak House | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. | 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details
- Thanksgiving Dinner at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck | Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. | 187 Monroe Ave. NW, Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids, MI | Details
Thanksgiving dinners and items offered by national chains:
- Bob Evans | Details
- Cracker Barrel | Details
- Denny’s | Details
- Golden Corral | Details
- Popeyes | Details
- The Honey Baked Ham Co. | Details
Have we missed an event or Thanksgiving offering? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com with details to have it featured.