GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween is coming up on Monday, Oct. 31, and it’s time to get into the spooky spirit if you haven’t already! This year, many organizations, communities and businesses are hosting fun events to ring in the Fall holiday! Below is a list of unique attractions and activities to take on.

Local events

M-60 Corn Maze “Movie Night at the Maze”

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

Location: 8220 M-60 Union City, MI

Date & Time: Sept. 18-Oct. 30 from 1 to 6 pm

In celebration of the 10th and final season of the M-60 Corn Maze, take a walk through this year’s spectacular maze design, “patterned after some of the biggest blockbusters of all time.”

More details can be found online.

Skeletours

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Downtown Kalamazoo (101 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI)

Date & Time: Oct 14- Oct 31

Discover Kalamazoo invites the West Michigan community to visit its downtown area to check out its skeleton decorations. Visitors can also compete in a scavenger hunt to win “downtown dollars” and sip on Halloween-themed concoctions mixed up by local restaurants. Find additional details here.

Halloween at Meridian Market

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: 1995 Central Park Dr., Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, Okemos, MI

Date & Time: Oct. 26 from 4- 7 pm

Join Meridian Township Parks & Recreation for a family-friendly Halloween celebration! The event, which will be hosted at Marketplace on the green, will feature games, music, crafts, and kids are encouraged to dress up. Pre-register and learn more here.

Jack-O-Lanterns Unleashed

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

Location: Ingham County Fairgrounds, 700 E Ash St. Mason, MI

Date & Time: Oct. 14-30 from 7 to 10 pm

Experience 5,000 uniquely hand-carved pumpkins, 30 displays and themes, and food vendors all in one place! Jack-O-Lanterns Unleashed is a “family-friendly Halloween experience unlike any other in Michigan,” according to event organizers. Learn more about ticket pricing and more here.

Tunnel of Terror: Tommy’s Express Grand Rapids Photo courtesy of Getty images Location: Tommy’s Express Car Wash (4095 Plainfield Ave, NE) Date & Time: Oct. 28-31 from 7-10 pm Brace yourselves for a good scare as you ride through a haunted car wash at Tommy’s Express!

Live Giant Pumpkin Carving Photo courtesy of Getty images Location: Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 pm Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. invites the community to witness the live carving of a “giant 1,300-pound pumpkin.” The event is free to attend. View additional details here.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel $10,000 Halloween Parade & Costume Contest Photo courtesy of Getty images Location: FireKeepers Casino Hotel (11177 East Michigan, Ave, Battle Creek) Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 pm Calling all witches, monsters, goons and costume enthusiasts! Dress up for Firekeepers Halloween Parade & Costume Contest for the chance to win grand cash prizes and red hot credits. View official rules and details online.

Villain Night at Gull Meadow Farms

A courtesy photo from 2019 gives a of the Luke Bryan-themed corn maze at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland Township. (Gull Meadow Farms)

Location: Gull Meadow Farms, 8544 Gull Road, MI

Date & Time: Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 pm

Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella and the Sanderson Sisters from Olivia Grace and Company are making an appearance at Gull Meadow Farms! During Villain Night, the iconic characters won’t be scaring away attendees, instead, they’ll be posing for pictures and signing autographs in a family-friendly atmosphere. See more details.

“Wendell and Wild” film screening & discussion

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Black Arts & Cultural Center (359 South Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI)

Date & Time: 6-8 pm

Join the Black Arts & Cultural Center for a free movie screening of “Wendell and Wild.” The fantasy horror film, created and produced by Henry Selick and Jordan Peele tells the story of two devious demon brothers who are on a quest to defeat their enemy with the help of a nun sister.

View more information online.

Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Holland Armory (16 West 9th Street)

Date & Time: Oct. 29 from Noon to 3 pm

The City of Downtown Holland welcomes families and community members to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), an annual Mexican Holiday where loved ones come together to celebrate death and life. This free event will feature special performances and music, art activities and an art show presented by students, and Ofrendas.

See the schedule of events online.