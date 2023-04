GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, April 8, “The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show” brought their “Live at Night Show” back to DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids with 97.9 WGRD.

Hosted from 8-10 p.m., the three-hour event focused on highlighting “local news stories, celebrities and even members of the audience,” as stated on the morning show’s website.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck captured photos! Check them out in the slideshow gallery featured below.