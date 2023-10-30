GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- October was an eventful month in West Michigan! One of the community’s beloved events drawing in visitors both near and afar, “Zoo Goes Boo,” kicked off at John Ball Zoo from Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 29.

“Back and bigger than ever this year,” the nearly two-week event featured larger-than-life Halloween decorations, thirteen trick-or-treat stations, animal exhibits and tons of live entertainment.

Mike Buck stopped by to capture the thrilling fun for families. View photos in the slideshow gallery featured below.