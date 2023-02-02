GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you’re preparing to walk down the aisle in 2023 or planning for a spectacular wedding in years to come, the 2023 Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is a one-stop shop for brides, grooms, mothers, bridal parties and friends!

The 15th Annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 am to 4 pm at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI. Over 100 vendors providing products and services like wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, floral decor, party favors, beauty services, rentals, photography and more were available for guests to utilize for their special day!

Aside from checking out the exhibitors, guests had the chance to watch a fashion show and win over $5,000 in door prizes.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck attended to capture photos! View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.