GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Whiskey lovers united for this year’s Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival, held on Saturday, March 26, at DeVos Place. From 7-10 pm, attendees had the chance to network with other whiskey enthusiasts while sampling Kentucky bourbon, scotch whiskey, rye, and other flavored whiskies. Aside from great beverages, the festival also featured a musical performance from Electro Retro.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured photos from the event. View images in the gallery featured below.