GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 25th West Michigan Women’s Expo kicked off on Friday, March 17-19, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. According to event organizers, the unforgettable weekend and expo featured “hundreds of exhibits, shopping, and fun that aimed to provide entertainment, education and enjoyment tailored to women and their families.”

Special exhibits included fashion boutiques, beauty and skincare, health screenings, and home organization. There were also interactive areas where attendees could receive mini facials, participate in a live step-by-step painting workshop, watch the GR Chorus Sweet Adelines perform and much more.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured images of the expo! View them in the slideshow gallery featured below.